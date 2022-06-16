Ellen Ochoa Sells 2,613 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $67,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 543,433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,444,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

