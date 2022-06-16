ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENGGY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.60 ($20.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

