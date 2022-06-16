Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

ENTA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $828.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

