Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Financial Contrast

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and Azenta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $103.90 million 10.60 $14.27 million $0.27 72.11 Azenta $513.70 million 10.36 $110.75 million $29.55 2.40

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Recovery. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 14.23% 8.54% 7.25% Azenta 301.05% 4.28% 3.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Azenta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Recovery and Azenta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 0 0 2.00 Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00

Azenta has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azenta is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Summary

Azenta beats Energy Recovery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. The company also offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing and in refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide. It provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold names to large engineering, procurement, and construction firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers; and aftermarket customers. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

