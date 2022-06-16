Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 5.8%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRGV shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

