Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Rob Wood Sells 98,781 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.63), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,642,553.34).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,375.50 ($16.69) on Thursday. Entain Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59.

Get Entain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,308.13 ($28.01).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.