Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $125.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

NYSE ETR opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

