Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Cut by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,038,000 after buying an additional 155,631 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

