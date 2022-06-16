EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,896 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 148,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

