EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.48 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,119 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on META. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day moving average of $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

