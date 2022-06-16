EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

