EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

