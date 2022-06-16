EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $146,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,395,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

