EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.32.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

