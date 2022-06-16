EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $122.05 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

