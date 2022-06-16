EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,505 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

NYSE:T opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

