EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

