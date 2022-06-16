EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

