EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $141.29 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

