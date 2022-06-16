EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

EPR opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

