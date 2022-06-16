Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $854.31.

Shares of EQIX opened at $641.25 on Monday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $694.76 and its 200-day moving average is $729.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

