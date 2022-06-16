Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Foran Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foran Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday.

CVE:FOM opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.78 million and a PE ratio of -82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

