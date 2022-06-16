Ernest C. Garcia II Purchases 793,790 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 793,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.
About Carvana (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.