Ernest C. Garcia II Purchases 793,790 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 793,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,050,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

