Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $54.66

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.66, but opened at $53.33. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 1,299 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Cowen raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,177,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,455,724.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.