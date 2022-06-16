Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

