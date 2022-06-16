EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 4.6%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 7.81 and last traded at 7.81. Approximately 446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 256,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 135.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.