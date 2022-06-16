EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 54,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.40.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

