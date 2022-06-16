EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

