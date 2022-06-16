EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,101 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

AIG stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

