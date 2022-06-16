EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,112 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,169,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.27.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.