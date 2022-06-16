EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,306 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

