EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 117 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $179.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.65.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.