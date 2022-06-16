EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 117 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian stock opened at $179.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.65.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
