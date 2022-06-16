EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,661 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

