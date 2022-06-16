EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

