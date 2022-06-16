Excelsior Mining’s (MIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of MIN stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. Excelsior Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

