Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Down 25.6% in May

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Exicure stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.60. Exicure has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Exicure news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 1,472,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $279,703.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,333.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Exicure by 898.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exicure by 649.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

