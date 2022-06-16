Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Up 4.7%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.99 and last traded at $100.97. Approximately 3,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,233,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

