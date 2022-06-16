Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Exscientia shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 882 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.