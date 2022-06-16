Fairfield University Purchases Shares of 129,879 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairfield University purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,701,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 44.1% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $348.52 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $340.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.96 and its 200-day moving average is $402.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

