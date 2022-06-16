Family CFO Inc Makes New $29.96 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,961,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 28.9% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

