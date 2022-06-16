Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

AGM stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $90.49 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $37,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

