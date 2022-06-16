FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 163,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,947,876 shares.The stock last traded at $221.25 and had previously closed at $200.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.44. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

