Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $2,118.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,118.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on FQVTF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,030 ($36.78) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,060.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $17.34 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

