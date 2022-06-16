Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $29.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

