Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Earns “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.63.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

