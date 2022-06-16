Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

