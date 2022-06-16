FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading 4.8% Higher

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.38. 2,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

FINV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 24.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.