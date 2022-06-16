Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFLWF opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

