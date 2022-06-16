First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Buys 254 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $630.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.59. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

