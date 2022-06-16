First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

